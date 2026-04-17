Short Interest in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Drops By 15.1%

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 18,277,361 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the March 15th total of 21,528,167 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,320,867 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 13.6% of the company's shares are short sold.

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GoPro Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 19,538,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,111,682. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $210.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.65. The business's fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38. GoPro has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $3.05.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $201.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $244.69 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 72.66%. GoPro has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.230--0.170 EPS. Analysts expect that GoPro will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GoPro

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRO. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 957.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,687,711 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338,941 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,781,516 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,901 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,438,671 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,637 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,278,484 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,494 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 1,441.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 945,410 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 884,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPRO shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of GoPro in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised GoPro from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Sell" and an average price target of $0.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GPRO

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc NASDAQ: GPRO is an American technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of compact, high-definition cameras and related accessories. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, GoPro's product lineup is centered on its flagship HERO series of action cameras, which combine rugged construction, waterproof housings and advanced imaging capabilities. In addition to the HERO line, the company offers the MAX camera for 360-degree video capture, along with an array of mounts, grips and protective cases to support use in extreme sports, travel and professional video production.

Since its founding in 2002 by Nicholas Woodman, who continues to serve as chief executive officer, GoPro has expanded beyond hardware into software and cloud-based services.

Further Reading

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