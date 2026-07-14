Short Interest in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Declines By 54.4%

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 267,119 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the June 15th total of 586,080 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 390,816 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short.

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Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:AVAL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.93. The company's stock had a trading volume of 209,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $6.20.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 6.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 895,772 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 50,912 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,619 shares of the bank's stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Sage Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Sage Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,955 shares of the bank's stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 26,955 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 87,317 shares of the bank's stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA is a leading Colombian financial holding company that offers a diversified range of banking and financial services across Latin America. As one of the largest financial conglomerates in Colombia, Grupo Aval provides commercial and retail banking, leasing, insurance brokerage, pension fund management and investment banking through its principal subsidiaries.

Its core banking operations are conducted through a network of well-established institutions, including Banco de Bogotá, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular and Banco AV Villas, which together serve individual consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises and large corporate clients.

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