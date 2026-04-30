Short Interest in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Rises By 19.8%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,177,323 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 5,988,934 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,207,873 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

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Himax Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $11.45 on Thursday. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $203.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.16 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 5.28%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Himax Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.040 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Himax Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,503 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,411 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 134,799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,607 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Himax Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Himax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.00.

View Our Latest Report on Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: HIMX is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in display imaging technologies. The company designs and develops a comprehensive portfolio of display driver integrated circuits (DDICs), timing controllers, and other high-speed interface chips that enable high-resolution panels for a wide array of electronic devices. Himax's solutions are tailored to support both LCD and OLED displays, ensuring compatibility with television sets, desktop monitors, laptops, tablets, smartphones and wearable devices.

In addition to core display driver products, Himax offers wafer-level optics and liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS) microdisplay solutions for applications in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headsets.

Further Reading

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