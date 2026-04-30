Short Interest in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Rises By 18.6%

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,607,730 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the March 31st total of 3,041,358 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,833,604 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.75, for a total transaction of $2,233,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 370,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $97,364,114.50. The trade was a 2.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 841 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.01, for a total value of $200,166.41. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,119 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,408,423.19. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 26,483 shares of company stock valued at $6,585,062 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in HubSpot by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,789 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,548,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in HubSpot by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,638 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $10,148,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its position in HubSpot by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 99,622 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $39,978,000 after buying an additional 56,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company's stock.

HubSpot Trading Up 0.4%

HUBS stock opened at $226.86 on Thursday. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $187.45 and a 1-year high of $682.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.44. The business's 50 day moving average is $243.12 and its 200-day moving average is $324.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. HubSpot had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 1.47%.The company had revenue of $846.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The company's revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting HubSpot

Here are the key news stories impacting HubSpot this week:

Positive Sentiment: CallRail integrated its Voice Assist into HubSpot, bringing real‑time customer context to inbound calls — this strengthens HubSpot’s platform value for service/sales teams and can boost adoption of paid workflows and integrations. Read More.

CallRail integrated its Voice Assist into HubSpot, bringing real‑time customer context to inbound calls — this strengthens HubSpot’s platform value for service/sales teams and can boost adoption of paid workflows and integrations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Haas Automation selected TransPerfect’s GlobalLink connector for HubSpot to support ~65 million annual emails across seven languages, halving campaign build time — a sizable enterprise use case that demonstrates HubSpot’s traction in large-scale marketing operations. Read More.

Haas Automation selected TransPerfect’s GlobalLink connector for HubSpot to support ~65 million annual emails across seven languages, halving campaign build time — a sizable enterprise use case that demonstrates HubSpot’s traction in large-scale marketing operations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: HubSpot launched an AI tool to improve “answer engine” visibility, pushing AI-enhanced search and discovery inside its stack — this can increase product stickiness and justify premium tiers or usage billing. Read More.

HubSpot launched an AI tool to improve “answer engine” visibility, pushing AI-enhanced search and discovery inside its stack — this can increase product stickiness and justify premium tiers or usage billing. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Coverage shows HubSpot joining a market move away from flat AI fees (with peers such as Atlassian) toward more usage‑based models — a change that could unlock incremental revenue and align price with value. Read More.

Coverage shows HubSpot joining a market move away from flat AI fees (with peers such as Atlassian) toward more usage‑based models — a change that could unlock incremental revenue and align price with value. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Articles emphasize HubSpot’s push for a unified data strategy as AI reshapes marketing — a strategic positioning that supports cross‑sell and upsell opportunities across CRM, marketing and service modules. Read More.

Articles emphasize HubSpot’s push for a unified data strategy as AI reshapes marketing — a strategic positioning that supports cross‑sell and upsell opportunities across CRM, marketing and service modules. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Investor narratives note the recent pullback as a potential buying opportunity for long‑term holders (highlighting interest from large investors/billionaires), which can support short‑term demand. Read More.

Investor narratives note the recent pullback as a potential buying opportunity for long‑term holders (highlighting interest from large investors/billionaires), which can support short‑term demand. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage on rivals racing to boost AI brand visibility underscores competitive pressure in AI-driven marketing tools — could compress differentiation unless HubSpot converts product announcements into measurable adoption. Read More.

Coverage on rivals racing to boost AI brand visibility underscores competitive pressure in AI-driven marketing tools — could compress differentiation unless HubSpot converts product announcements into measurable adoption. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: General guides on mastering HubSpot CRM integrations highlight continued ecosystem demand but are informational rather than company-specific catalysts. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on HubSpot from $525.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen cut HubSpot from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on HubSpot from $325.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $399.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on HUBS

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

Further Reading

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