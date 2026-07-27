Short Interest in Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Decreases By 64.9%

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF - Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,440 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the June 30th total of 12,643 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 47,401 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Get Invesco Bond Fund alerts: Sign Up

Invesco Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of VBF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,160. Invesco Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average of $15.12.

Invesco Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.0665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Bond Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 153.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,538 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC grew its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 2,670 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 686.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 43.73% of the company's stock.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

Invesco Bond Fund NYSE: VBF is an actively managed exchange-traded fund designed to provide investors with diversified exposure to investment-grade fixed-income securities. Launched and overseen by Invesco's fixed income team, the fund primarily invests in U.S. government and corporate debt, alongside sectors such as mortgage- and asset-backed securities. Its objective is to offer a balance of current income and preservation of capital through broad market participation and sector-specific opportunities.

The fund's strategy emphasizes intermediate-duration bonds, allowing portfolio managers to adjust interest-rate and credit exposures in response to evolving market conditions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Invesco Bond Fund, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Invesco Bond Fund wasn't on the list.

While Invesco Bond Fund currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here