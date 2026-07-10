Short Interest in Isuzu Motors Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Rises By 1,486.4%

Isuzu Motors Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISUZY - Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 116,714 shares, an increase of 1,486.4% from the June 15th total of 7,357 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 223,902 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura cut shares of Isuzu Motors from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Isuzu Motors to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Isuzu Motors from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ISUZY

Isuzu Motors Price Performance

Shares of Isuzu Motors stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.61. The company's stock had a trading volume of 47,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,206. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.25. Isuzu Motors has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.90%. Analysts expect that Isuzu Motors will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited OTCMKTS: ISUZY is a Japan‐based manufacturer renowned for its commercial vehicles and diesel engine technology. Established in 1916 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company has built a reputation for durability and fuel efficiency, offering a broad portfolio of light, medium and heavy‐duty trucks alongside urban and intercity buses. Its core expertise in diesel engines underpins both its automotive lineup and a range of industrial applications, from marine propulsion to generator sets.

In the passenger‐vehicle segment, Isuzu has forged strategic alliances—most notably the joint venture with Toyota Motor Corporation to produce the D-Max pickup truck—which combines Isuzu’s engineering strengths with Toyota’s global distribution network.

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