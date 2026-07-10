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Short Interest in Isuzu Motors Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Rises By 1,486.4%

Written by MarketBeat
July 10, 2026
Isuzu Motors logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
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Key Points

  • Short interest in Isuzu Motors surged sharply in June, rising 1,486.4% to 116,714 shares as of June 30 from 7,357 shares on June 15. Even so, only about 0.0% of shares are sold short and the days-to-cover ratio is just 0.5 days.
  • Analyst opinion is mixed, with Nomura downgrading the stock to “strong sell,” Zacks upgrading it to “hold,” and UBS raising it to “buy.” The overall consensus rating remains “Hold.”
  • Recent earnings were mixed versus expectations: Isuzu reported $0.13 EPS, below the $0.19 consensus, but revenue came in at $6.13 billion, above estimates. The stock last traded at $14.61, near its 50-day average of $13.89 and below its 200-day average of $15.25.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Isuzu Motors Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISUZY - Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 116,714 shares, an increase of 1,486.4% from the June 15th total of 7,357 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 223,902 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura cut shares of Isuzu Motors from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Isuzu Motors to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Isuzu Motors from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ISUZY

Isuzu Motors Price Performance

Shares of Isuzu Motors stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.61. The company's stock had a trading volume of 47,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,206. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.25. Isuzu Motors has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.90%. Analysts expect that Isuzu Motors will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Isuzu Motors Limited OTCMKTS: ISUZY is a Japan‐based manufacturer renowned for its commercial vehicles and diesel engine technology. Established in 1916 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company has built a reputation for durability and fuel efficiency, offering a broad portfolio of light, medium and heavy‐duty trucks alongside urban and intercity buses. Its core expertise in diesel engines underpins both its automotive lineup and a range of industrial applications, from marine propulsion to generator sets.

In the passenger‐vehicle segment, Isuzu has forged strategic alliances—most notably the joint venture with Toyota Motor Corporation to produce the D-Max pickup truck—which combines Isuzu’s engineering strengths with Toyota’s global distribution network.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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