Short Interest in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) Increases By 108.6%

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG - Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 28,340 shares, an increase of 108.6% from the June 15th total of 13,585 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 192,799 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

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Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.38. 339,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,276. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $5.69.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund's previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.9%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASG. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Independent Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.62% of the company's stock.

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund NYSE: ASG is a closed-end, diversified management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation through exposure to growth-oriented equities. The fund primarily invests in a portfolio of underlying mutual funds and exchange-traded funds managed by established sub-advisers, employing a multi-manager structure designed to capture opportunities across a range of market capitalizations and industry sectors.

Under normal market conditions, ASG allocates the majority of its assets to common stocks of companies it believes exhibit above-average growth potential.

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