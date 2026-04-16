Short Interest in Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR) Grows By 28.0%

Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,498,428 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the March 15th total of 5,078,800 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,142,898 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dirkson R. Charles acquired 36,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.45 per share, with a total value of $2,457,473.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 4,087,005 shares in the company, valued at $275,668,487.25. This trade represents a 0.90% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Levy acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.90 per share, with a total value of $4,867,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 8,087,580 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $524,883,942. The trade was a 0.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 173,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,327,673. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Loar

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Loar in the second quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Loar in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Loar by 238.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Loar by 8,383.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Loar by 122.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Loar in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Research raised Loar to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Loar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Loar from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Loar from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Loar

Loar Stock Performance

NYSE:LOAR opened at $65.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.72. Loar has a 1 year low of $54.58 and a 1 year high of $99.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Loar had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 14.54%.The business had revenue of $131.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Loar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.800 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Loar will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Loar

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

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