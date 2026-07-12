Short Interest in Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Expands By 383.9%

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY - Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 799,537 shares, an increase of 383.9% from the June 15th total of 165,215 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,369,061 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

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Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Up 0.3%

OTCMKTS MBGYY traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$12.54. 528,051 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,020. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Mercedes-Benz Group has a fifty-two week low of C$12.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.16. The company's fifty day simple moving average is C$13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$36.98 billion during the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 5.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercedes-Benz Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercedes-Benz Group has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG is a global automotive manufacturer best known for producing premium passenger cars and vans under the Mercedes‑Benz brand. The company's product portfolio spans compact and executive cars, luxury models marketed under Mercedes‑Maybach, high‑performance variants from Mercedes‑AMG, and a growing range of electric vehicles sold under the EQ subbrand. In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Mercedes‑Benz Group provides aftersales services, connected‑car technologies and mobility solutions through its finance and mobility arm, which offers leasing, financing, fleet management and related customer services.

The company traces its industrial roots to the pioneering work of Karl Benz and Gottlieb Daimler in the late 19th century and to the creation of Daimler‑Benz in the early 20th century.

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