Short Interest in Mobilicom Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MOB) Increases By 25.7%

Mobilicom Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MOB - Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 712,913 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the March 15th total of 567,164 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 335,536 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company's shares are short sold.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobilicom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOB. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mobilicom during the fourth quarter valued at $1,587,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Mobilicom during the third quarter valued at about $1,643,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Mobilicom during the third quarter valued at about $847,000. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in Mobilicom during the third quarter valued at about $717,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Mobilicom during the second quarter valued at about $184,000. 13.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobilicom Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:MOB traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.02. 263,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,126. Mobilicom has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $11.02. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.82. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom Ltd. NASDAQ: MOB is an Israel-based technology company specializing in secure communications, cybersecurity and edge computing solutions for unmanned systems, ground vehicles and critical assets. The company's core platform integrates advanced encryption, artificial intelligence and resilient networking capabilities to protect data and command-and-control links in contested or degraded environments.

The company's flagship offerings include AerialGuard, a turnkey cyber-hardened communications suite for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs); VehicularGuard, designed to secure vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communications in ground systems; and MissionCore, a software-defined command-and-control framework that delivers real-time situational awareness and autonomous decision support.

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