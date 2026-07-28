Go Pro
→ 60 years. Zero competitors. (From Behind the Markets) (Ad)tc pixel

Short Interest in Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Expands By 138.4%

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Movano logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest surged 138.4% to 91,584 shares as of July 15, representing about 0.4% of Movano’s outstanding shares and 1.9 days of average trading volume.
  • Movano reported a significant quarterly miss, with an adjusted loss of $3.13 per share versus expectations of $2.65 and revenue of $0.51 million versus estimates of $7.62 million.
  • The stock opened at $12.09 and was down 4.4%; Wall Street’s average rating remains “Sell,” despite one research firm upgrading the shares to “Hold.”
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Movano.

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 91,584 shares, a growth of 138.4% from the June 30th total of 38,417 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 47,166 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Key Headlines Impacting Movano

Here are the key news stories impacting Movano this week:

  • Neutral Sentiment: The listed articles primarily cover earnings expectations for Qualcomm, Meta and Micron, broader market activity, cryptocurrency movements, and corporate updates involving other companies. None directly references Movano or its business outlook.
  • Negative Sentiment: Investors may still be weighing Movano’s latest reported results, which showed an adjusted loss of $3.13 per share versus expectations for a $2.65 loss and revenue of approximately $0.51 million versus estimates of $7.63 million. The substantial revenue miss and ongoing losses remain potential sources of pressure on MOVE. Movano stock and earnings information

Movano Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:MOVE opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. Movano has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $26.72. The company has a market capitalization of $334.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported ($3.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Movano from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Movano

Institutional Trading of Movano

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in Movano stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,262 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 5.94% of Movano as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company's stock.

About Movano

(Get Free Report)

Movano Health, Inc NASDAQ: MOVE is a health technology company focused on developing wearable devices for continuous biometric monitoring. The company's core mission is to provide accessible, real-time health insights through noninvasive sensors, enabling individuals and care teams to track vital signs and physiological trends outside of traditional clinical settings.

Movano's flagship product is a biometric monitoring ring designed to measure parameters such as heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, skin temperature, and sleep quality.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Movano Right Now?

Before you consider Movano, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Movano wasn't on the list.

While Movano currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
The $8,000 Gold Call Every Retirement Saver Needs to Read Right Now
The $8,000 Gold Call Every Retirement Saver Needs to Read Right Now
From Golden Crest Metals (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines