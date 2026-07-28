Short Interest in Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Expands By 138.4%

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 91,584 shares, a growth of 138.4% from the June 30th total of 38,417 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 47,166 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

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Key Headlines Impacting Movano

Here are the key news stories impacting Movano this week:

Neutral Sentiment: The listed articles primarily cover earnings expectations for Qualcomm, Meta and Micron, broader market activity, cryptocurrency movements, and corporate updates involving other companies. None directly references Movano or its business outlook.

The listed articles primarily cover earnings expectations for Qualcomm, Meta and Micron, broader market activity, cryptocurrency movements, and corporate updates involving other companies. None directly references Movano or its business outlook. Negative Sentiment: Investors may still be weighing Movano’s latest reported results, which showed an adjusted loss of $3.13 per share versus expectations for a $2.65 loss and revenue of approximately $0.51 million versus estimates of $7.63 million. The substantial revenue miss and ongoing losses remain potential sources of pressure on MOVE. Movano stock and earnings information

Movano Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:MOVE opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. Movano has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $26.72. The company has a market capitalization of $334.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported ($3.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Movano from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Movano

Institutional Trading of Movano

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in Movano stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,262 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 5.94% of Movano as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company's stock.

About Movano

Movano Health, Inc NASDAQ: MOVE is a health technology company focused on developing wearable devices for continuous biometric monitoring. The company's core mission is to provide accessible, real-time health insights through noninvasive sensors, enabling individuals and care teams to track vital signs and physiological trends outside of traditional clinical settings.

Movano's flagship product is a biometric monitoring ring designed to measure parameters such as heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, skin temperature, and sleep quality.

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