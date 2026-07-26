Short Interest in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Rises By 236.3%

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS - Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 493,460 shares, an increase of 236.3% from the June 30th total of 146,734 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 974,675 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company's stock are short sold.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLAYSTUDIOS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,224 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 31,685 shares during the period. 37.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAYSTUDIOS Trading Down 6.6%

MYPS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.62. 321,815 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,092. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.96. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.25.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $58.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $52.69 million. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised PLAYSTUDIOS from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLAYSTUDIOS

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, traded on NASDAQ as MYPS, is a digital entertainment company that develops free-to-play mobile and social casino games. Its flagship titles include POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots and my KONAMI Slots, which combine classic casino mechanics with branded content and a proprietary loyalty program. Through the MyPLAY system, players earn virtual currency and loyalty points redeemable for real-world rewards, including hotel stays, dining and entertainment vouchers at partner venues.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, PLAYSTUDIOS was co-founded by industry veteran Andrew Pascal, who serves as its Chief Executive Officer.

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