Short Interest in Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) Decreases By 13.1%

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR - Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,129,943 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the February 26th total of 1,301,019 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 166,607 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

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Institutional Trading of Reservoir Media

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSVR. Irenic Capital Management LP boosted its position in Reservoir Media by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 5,669,671 shares of the company's stock worth $46,151,000 after acquiring an additional 177,361 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 373.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,504 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 101.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,003 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 58,507 shares of the company's stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media in the fourth quarter worth about $1,188,000. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Reservoir Media from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. B. Riley Financial downgraded Reservoir Media from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Reservoir Media in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reservoir Media has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $11.50.

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Reservoir Media Trading Up 2.4%

Reservoir Media stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. Reservoir Media has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.57 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.63 million. Reservoir Media had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Reservoir Media will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Reservoir Media

Reservoir Media Inc is a global independent music rights management company that acquires, administers and monetizes music publishing and master recording assets. Its business model centers on building a diverse portfolio of copyrights and recordings across genres, then generating revenue through licensing, royalty collection and direct-to-fan initiatives. Reservoir’s catalog includes works by established and emerging songwriters and artists, spanning pop, rock, country, R&B and other contemporary styles.

The company operates two primary segments: music publishing and recorded music.

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