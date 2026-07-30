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Short Interest in RWE AG (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Rises By 84.1%

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
RWE logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • RWE’s short interest jumped 84.1% to 25,494 shares as of July 15, up from 13,849 shares at the end of June. Despite the increase, short interest represents 0.0% of shares outstanding, with a short-interest ratio of 0.2 days.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed, with two Buy ratings and five Hold ratings, resulting in a consensus “Hold” rating and a $53.30 target price.
  • RWEOY recently traded at $64.94 and has a 12-month range of $39.15 to $74.10. RWE’s latest quarterly earnings of $0.99 per share exceeded estimates of $0.61, while analysts expect full-year earnings of $3.33 per share.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of RWE.

RWE AG (OTCMKTS:RWEOY - Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 25,494 shares, a growth of 84.1% from the June 30th total of 13,849 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,358 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on RWEOY. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of RWE in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of RWE in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut shares of RWE from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded RWE from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of RWE in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $53.30.

Read Our Latest Report on RWE

RWE Stock Performance

RWEOY traded up $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $64.94. 23,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. RWE has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $74.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.63 and a 200-day moving average of $64.73.

RWE (OTCMKTS:RWEOY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.38. RWE had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.76 billion. RWE has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.576-3.395 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RWE will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

RWE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RWE AG, traded in the U.S. as OTCMKTS:RWEOY, is a leading European energy company headquartered in Essen, Germany. The firm operates as an integrated utility, encompassing power generation, supply, trading and renewable energy development. Its diversified portfolio spans conventional assets—such as gas- and coal-fired power plants—and an expanding array of wind, solar and battery-storage projects managed through its RWE Renewables division.

In its conventional business, RWE Generation produces baseload and peak‐load electricity to meet industrial and consumer demand across Germany, the Netherlands and the UK.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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