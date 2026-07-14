Short Interest in Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Rises By 160.9%

Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY - Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 104,231 shares, a growth of 160.9% from the June 15th total of 39,947 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,912 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Friday, May 15th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Siemens from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. HSBC upgraded Siemens from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an "underweight" rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Siemens Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $153.67 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $155.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.38. Siemens has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $163.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $23.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.48 billion. Siemens had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Siemens has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.228-6.461 EPS. Analysts expect that Siemens will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens AG is a German multinational conglomerate headquartered in Munich that develops and sells infrastructure and industrial technology. The company's activities cover a broad range of engineering and technology solutions, including industrial automation and control systems, software for product lifecycle and factory automation, building and energy management systems, and transportation solutions such as rolling stock and rail signaling. Siemens serves industrial, commercial and public-sector customers with products and turnkey systems as well as lifecycle services and digital solutions.

Siemens operates through multiple business units that emphasize digitalization, electrification and automation across industries.

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