Short Interest in SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Drops By 31.0%

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 175,963 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the March 31st total of 254,959 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,994 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company's shares are sold short.

Get SOPHiA GENETICS alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at SOPHiA GENETICS

In other news, CEO Jurgi Camblong sold 43,129 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $213,919.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,664,440 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,175,622.40. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 188,859 shares of company stock valued at $919,677 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of SOPHiA GENETICS

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the first quarter worth $50,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 8.4% in the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 225,751 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 17,406 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 8.7% during the first quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 51,970 shares of the company's stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOPHiA GENETICS Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.99. 23,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,069. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. SOPHiA GENETICS has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $21.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 50.60% and a negative net margin of 44.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on SOPH shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on SOPHiA GENETICS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SOPH

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a data-driven medicine company founded in 2011 and headquartered in La Tène, Switzerland. The firm develops and operates a cloud-native software platform designed to standardize and analyze complex genomic and radiomic data. Its core offering, the SOPHiA DDM™ platform, leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to help healthcare institutions, laboratories and biopharmaceutical partners derive actionable insights from next-generation sequencing and medical imaging datasets.

The SOPHiA DDM™ platform supports a range of clinical applications, including oncology, hereditary diseases and rare genetic disorders.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SOPHiA GENETICS, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SOPHiA GENETICS wasn't on the list.

While SOPHiA GENETICS currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here