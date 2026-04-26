Short Interest in Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Decreases By 58.2%

Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY - Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 69,126 shares, a decrease of 58.2% from the March 31st total of 165,238 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,907 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Swatch Group in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on SWGAY

Swatch Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWGAY opened at $11.56 on Friday. Swatch Group has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The company's fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average is $11.02.

About Swatch Group

The Swatch Group is a Switzerland-based watchmaking conglomerate that designs, manufactures and distributes a broad portfolio of wristwatch and jewelry brands spanning entry-level fashion watches to high-end mechanical timepieces. Its stable of brands includes global names across multiple price segments, and the company is active in retail, wholesale and after-sales services. In addition to finished watches, Swatch Group produces key watch components and complete movements, supplying both its own brands and other firms in the industry.

Manufacturing and technical competence are central to the company's operations.

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