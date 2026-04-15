Short Interest in Swiss Re Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Decreases By 25.9%

Swiss Re Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSREY - Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 29,240 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the March 15th total of 39,461 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 99,049 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

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Swiss Re Stock Down 2.3%

Swiss Re stock opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. Swiss Re has a twelve month low of $38.63 and a twelve month high of $48.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.73. The company has a quick ratio of 39.12, a current ratio of 39.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Swiss Re from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered Swiss Re from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Swiss Re currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Swiss Re

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re OTCMKTS: SSREY is a global reinsurance company headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. Founded in 1863, the firm provides risk transfer and insurance solutions to insurers, reinsurers, and large corporations worldwide. Its core activities encompass reinsurance for property & casualty and life & health lines, as well as tailored corporate insurance products designed to protect complex commercial and industrial risks.

Swiss Re's product offering spans treaty and facultative reinsurance, structured reinsurance solutions, and capital markets–linked risk transfer such as insurance‑linked securities.

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