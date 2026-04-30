Short Interest in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) Drops By 20.1%

Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM - Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,159,366 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the March 31st total of 3,953,116 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,522,012 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company's stock are short sold.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verra Mobility

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth $4,750,000. Argos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 31.2% in the first quarter. Argos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,064 shares of the company's stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,907 shares of the company's stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 9.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 26,184 shares of the company's stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter valued at about $1,012,000.

Verra Mobility Stock Down 0.6%

VRRM traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $14.78. The company had a trading volume of 335,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.64. Verra Mobility has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $25.83.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The firm had revenue of $257.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $241.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Verra Mobility has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.380 EPS. Analysts predict that Verra Mobility will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $24.00 price objective on Verra Mobility in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility, traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker VRRM, is a leading provider of smart mobility solutions designed to improve safety, efficiency and compliance for transportation authorities and commercial fleets. The company develops and operates automated traffic enforcement systems, toll and violation management platforms, and connected-vehicle services. Through its technology offerings, Verra Mobility helps public agencies enhance road safety, reduce congestion and streamline revenue collection for tolling and parking.

Verra Mobility’s core products include red-light and speed-camera enforcement programs, license plate recognition systems, and cloud-based violation processing software.

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