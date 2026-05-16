Short Interest in Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Grows By 123.7%

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totaling 237,671 shares, a growth of 123.7% from the April 15th total of 106,244 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,638 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

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Vinci Compass Investments News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vinci Compass Investments this week:

Negative Sentiment: CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold shares in multiple recent transactions, adding to concerns about insider distribution at Vinci Compass Investments NASDAQ: VINP . SEC filing

CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold shares in multiple recent transactions, adding to concerns about insider distribution at . Negative Sentiment: Insiders Fernando Lovisotto and Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba also sold shares on consecutive days, reinforcing the perception of broad insider selling. SEC filing

Insiders Fernando Lovisotto and Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba also sold shares on consecutive days, reinforcing the perception of broad insider selling. Neutral Sentiment: Management noted the sales were executed under pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plans, which means they may not reflect a change in the company’s outlook. SEC filing

Management noted the sales were executed under pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plans, which means they may not reflect a change in the company’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage also highlighted the stock without pointing to a new business catalyst, leaving the insider activity as the main near-term driver. Article

Vinci Compass Investments Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of VINP opened at $10.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.08. Vinci Compass Investments has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $13.61. The business's fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85.

Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Vinci Compass Investments had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $47.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.84 million. On average, analysts predict that Vinci Compass Investments will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Vinci Compass Investments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Vinci Compass Investments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vinci Compass Investments

In other Vinci Compass Investments news, insider Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 23,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $244,366.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,065,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,319,847.38. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 6,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $64,204.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 284,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,274.56. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 483,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,193,924 in the last 90 days. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VINP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vinci Compass Investments by 266.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 125,711 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the second quarter worth $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 12.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,743 shares of the company's stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 38,154 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 54.2% in the third quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 44,801 shares of the company's stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 15,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 7.4% in the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 4,038,396 shares of the company's stock worth $43,413,000 after purchasing an additional 278,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VINP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vinci Compass Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered Vinci Compass Investments from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vinci Compass Investments

Vinci Compass Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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