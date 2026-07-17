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Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Drops By 37.0%

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund logo with Manufacturing background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest in DGRS fell sharply in June, dropping 37.0% to 5,616 shares from 8,917 shares two weeks earlier. That leaves only 0.1% of the fund’s shares shorted, with a very low days-to-cover ratio of 0.2.
  • Institutional investors have been adding to positions, including Arkadios Wealth Advisors, JPMorgan Chase, Harbor Investment Advisory, and Captrust Financial Advisors. These moves suggest continued interest from larger investors despite the decline in short interest.
  • The ETF slipped 1.0% on Friday to $59.84, near its 52-week high of $60.47. DGRS has a market cap of about $402 million and tracks a dividend-weighted index of U.S. small-cap growth stocks.
  • Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS - Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,616 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the June 15th total of 8,917 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,543 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGRS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 17.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,233 shares of the company's stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,487 shares of the company's stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,185 shares of the company's stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 51,048 shares of the company's stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of DGRS traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $59.84. The company's stock had a trading volume of 13,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,112. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $57.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.22. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $45.96 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.98.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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