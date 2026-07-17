Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Drops By 37.0%

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund ( NASDAQ:DGRS Get Free Report ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,616 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the June 15th total of 8,917 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,543 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGRS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 17.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,233 shares of the company's stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,487 shares of the company's stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,185 shares of the company's stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 51,048 shares of the company's stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of DGRS traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $59.84. The company's stock had a trading volume of 13,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,112. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $57.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.22. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $45.96 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.98.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

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