Shoulder Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:SI) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shoulder Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:SI - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Shoulder Innovations in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Shoulder Innovations in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

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Insider Transactions at Shoulder Innovations

In related news, COO Matthew Fraser Ahearn sold 4,144 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $78,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 269,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,071,275.84. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SI. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Shoulder Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Shoulder Innovations in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Shoulder Innovations by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,250 shares of the company's stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoulder Innovations in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoulder Innovations during the first quarter worth $228,000.

Shoulder Innovations Price Performance

NYSE SI opened at $22.46 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average is $15.24. Shoulder Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a current ratio of 11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $465.82 million and a PE ratio of -0.13.

Shoulder Innovations (NYSE:SI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter. Shoulder Innovations had a negative return on equity of 35.11% and a negative net margin of 81.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shoulder Innovations will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoulder Innovations Company Profile

Shoulder Innovations NYSE: SI is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of shoulder implant systems and related surgical instruments for orthopedic surgery. The company’s product portfolio includes modular shoulder prostheses, humeral and glenoid components, and instrumentation kits designed to facilitate both primary and revision shoulder arthroplasty procedures. Emphasizing a patient-centric approach, Shoulder Innovations works to offer implant solutions that aim to restore mobility and reduce post-operative complications.

In addition to its core implant offerings, Shoulder Innovations provides comprehensive clinical support and training programs for surgeons and operating room teams.

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