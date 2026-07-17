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Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Sibanye Gold logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Sibanye Gold has an average analyst rating of "Hold" from five covering analysts, with two sells, one hold, and two buys. The average 12-month price target is about $17.93.
  • Recent analyst actions have been mixed to negative, including a downgrade from Wall Street Zen to hold, a sell rating from Weiss Ratings, and a Zacks downgrade to strong sell. BMO Capital Markets also cut its price target from $14 to $12 and kept a market perform rating.
  • The stock was trading at $8.09, below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, while insider and institutional activity showed some buying. Director Richard Peter Menell bought 15,000 shares, and institutional investors now hold 34.93% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Hold" from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.9333.

SBSW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sibanye Gold from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Sibanye Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sibanye Gold from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Sibanye Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Read Our Latest Report on Sibanye Gold

Sibanye Gold Price Performance

Sibanye Gold stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.21. Sibanye Gold has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Peter Menell acquired 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $32,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,125 shares in the company, valued at $55,023.75. This represents a 148.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sibanye Gold by 12.8% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,434 shares of the company's stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,126,000. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the company's stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. VectorGlobal IAG Inc. bought a new position in Sibanye Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Sibanye Gold by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,092 shares of the company's stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 29,221 shares in the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sibanye Gold

(Get Free Report)

Sibanye Gold NYSE: SBSW is a precious metals mining company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company's core operations focus on the extraction, processing and exploration of gold. Through its South African gold mining operations, Sibanye Gold produces doré bars, gold in concentrate and carbon-in-leach product, leveraging both underground and surface mining techniques. The company also generates by-products such as uranium, copper and nickel, reflecting its commitment to maximizing resource recovery.

In addition to its South African footprint, Sibanye Gold has expanded into the platinum‐group metals (PGM) sector through its acquisition of Stillwater Mining Company in 2017.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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