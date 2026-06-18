Sidoti Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB - Free Report) - Sidoti raised their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for shares of La-Z-Boy in a report issued on Wednesday, June 17th. Sidoti analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for La-Z-Boy's current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for La-Z-Boy's Q2 2027 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2028 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $570.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $569.23 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

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A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded La-Z-Boy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $39.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LZB

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $40.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.26. The stock's fifty day moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.39. La-Z-Boy has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $44.90.

La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. La-Z-Boy's dividend payout ratio is 48.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 684 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 290.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,160 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company's stock.

Key La-Z-Boy News

Here are the key news stories impacting La-Z-Boy this week:

Positive Sentiment: La-Z-Boy beat expectations on both earnings and revenue, reporting adjusted EPS of $1.26 versus $0.82 expected and revenue of $570.3 million versus $569.2 million expected. Article Title

La-Z-Boy beat expectations on both earnings and revenue, reporting adjusted EPS of $1.26 versus $0.82 expected and revenue of $570.3 million versus $569.2 million expected. Positive Sentiment: Retail-led growth and margin improvement were key highlights, with retail written sales up 11% and operating margins improving, helping offset softer wholesale and Joybird results. Article Title

Retail-led growth and margin improvement were key highlights, with retail written sales up 11% and operating margins improving, helping offset softer wholesale and Joybird results. Positive Sentiment: The company announced a new $300 million share repurchase authorization and continued dividend growth, reinforcing confidence in cash flow and capital returns. Article Title

The company announced a new $300 million share repurchase authorization and continued dividend growth, reinforcing confidence in cash flow and capital returns. Neutral Sentiment: Management said it is still navigating a soft furniture market, but highlighted supply-chain restructuring and store expansion as ways to outgrow industry headwinds. Article Title

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated NYSE: LZB is a leading U.S. manufacturer and marketer of residential furniture, best known for its upholstered recliners, sofas, stationary chairs and sleeper sofas. The company offers a broad range of products in both fabric and leather, complemented by occasional tables, desks, lamps and other home furnishings through its branded retail network.

Founded in 1927 by cousins Edward Knabusch and Edwin Shoemaker in Monroe, Michigan, La-Z-Boy pioneered the modern reclining chair.

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