Sidoti Cuts Earnings Estimates for Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Sidoti dropped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. Sidoti analyst S. Ferazani now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Forum Energy Technologies' current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Forum Energy Technologies' Q3 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

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Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forum Energy Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FET

Forum Energy Technologies Stock Performance

Forum Energy Technologies stock opened at $57.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $63.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.66 million, a P/E ratio of -64.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company's 50-day moving average is $57.35 and its 200 day moving average is $42.82.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $202.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.50 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forum Energy Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FET. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 8.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 53.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 204.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,596 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 108,490 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 9.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,686 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 65.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Forum Energy Technologies

In other news, EVP John C. Ivascu sold 4,392 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $263,563.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 81,599 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,896,755.99. This trade represents a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company's stock.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies Inc is a global provider of advanced products and services to the oil and gas industry. The company's offerings span the full lifecycle of exploration and production, including drilling, well construction, completion and production, and subsea operations. Key product lines include premium drill bits, downhole drilling motors, directional drilling tools, subsea umbilicals, and pressure control equipment, complemented by field service support and engineered solutions for complex projects.

Established through the merger of Forum Oilfield Technologies, Triton Group, Global Energy Group, and Allen International in 2010, Forum Energy Technologies has built a diversified technology portfolio designed to meet evolving industry requirements.

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