Sidoti Decreases Earnings Estimates for Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW - Free Report) - Sidoti reduced their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Douglas Dynamics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 6th. Sidoti analyst G. Burns now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Douglas Dynamics' current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Douglas Dynamics' Q3 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

PLOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $56.00 price target on Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $54.67.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLOW

Douglas Dynamics Stock Down 5.5%

PLOW opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $55.00.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.25 million. Douglas Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-3.050 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLOW. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,242 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,430 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,996 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company's stock.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Douglas Dynamics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Douglas Dynamics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Douglas Dynamics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sidoti raised its Q3 2026 earnings estimate, suggesting improved near-term profitability expectations for Douglas Dynamics. Sidoti Forecasts Douglas Dynamics' Q3 Earnings NYSE: PLOW

Sidoti raised its Q3 2026 earnings estimate, suggesting improved near-term profitability expectations for Douglas Dynamics. Positive Sentiment: Sidoti also increased its Q3 2027 estimate, indicating some longer-term confidence in earnings recovery. Sidoti Forecasts Douglas Dynamics' Q3 Earnings NYSE: PLOW

Sidoti also increased its Q3 2027 estimate, indicating some longer-term confidence in earnings recovery. Neutral Sentiment: Sidoti’s updated estimates still remain near or above the current full-year consensus of $2.69 per share, so the revisions do not point to a major collapse in earnings expectations.

Sidoti’s updated estimates still remain near or above the current full-year consensus of $2.69 per share, so the revisions do not point to a major collapse in earnings expectations. Negative Sentiment: Sidoti lowered estimates for Q2 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, FY2026, and FY2027, signaling softer expectations for multiple upcoming periods.

Sidoti lowered estimates for Q2 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, FY2026, and FY2027, signaling softer expectations for multiple upcoming periods. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded Douglas Dynamics from strong-buy to hold, which may have weighed on investor sentiment.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of snow and ice removal equipment for commercial, municipal and residential markets. The company's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of truck-mounted plows, spreaders, salt brine systems and related accessories engineered to perform in challenging winter conditions. Its offerings cater to professional snow contractors, government agencies and retail customers seeking reliable solutions for snow and ice management.

Douglas Dynamics markets its products under several well-known brands, including Fisher Engineering, Western Products, Hiniker Company and Buyers Products.

Further Reading

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