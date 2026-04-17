Free Trial
→ ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow! (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Sidoti Forecasts NN's FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
NN logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sidoti raised NN's FY2026 EPS estimate slightly to $0.12 from $0.11, though the consensus for the current fiscal year remains a loss of ($0.20) per share.
  • Analyst sentiment is largely negative: NN has a consensus rating of "Reduce" with a $3.00 target, amid recent mixed actions including B. Riley cutting its price target to $3.00 (maintaining a buy) and Weiss and Zacks issuing sell/strong-sell views.
  • NN trades around $2.04 with a market cap of roughly $102M, a high debt-to-equity ratio (4.52), and significant institutional ownership (about 53.92%) after several funds materially increased stakes.
  • Interested in NN? Here are five stocks we like better.

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Sidoti lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of NN in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 15th. Sidoti analyst J. Franzreb now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for NN's current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NNBR. B. Riley Financial cut their price target on NN from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NN in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut NN from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NN presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Read Our Latest Report on NNBR

NN Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NNBR opened at $2.04 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.09. NN has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $102.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.21.

Institutional Trading of NN

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NN by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441,416 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in NN by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,758,252 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,792,000 after buying an additional 483,952 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in NN by 15,147.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 279,632 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 277,798 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NN by 291.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,500 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 273,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in NN by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 3,003,800 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 228,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company's stock.

NN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NN, Inc NASDAQ: NNBR is a diversified industrial manufacturing company specializing in engineered metal components, powder metal parts and friction materials. Through its subsidiaries, the company develops and produces precision-rolled products for powertrain and chassis applications, engineered friction products for brake and transmission systems, and various metal powders used in automotive, industrial and energy markets. Its offerings span a wide range of component sizes and complexity, from thin‐gauge strips for hybrid and electric vehicle applications to high‐volume sintered parts for commercial and consumer products.

The company's operations are organized into three business segments.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for NN (NASDAQ:NNBR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in NN Right Now?

Before you consider NN, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NN wasn't on the list.

While NN currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now Cover
Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026

Recent Videos

This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines