Sidoti Forecasts NN's FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Sidoti lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of NN in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 15th. Sidoti analyst J. Franzreb now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for NN's current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NNBR. B. Riley Financial cut their price target on NN from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NN in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut NN from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NN presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $3.00.

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NN Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NNBR opened at $2.04 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.09. NN has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $102.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.21.

Institutional Trading of NN

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NN by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441,416 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in NN by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,758,252 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,792,000 after buying an additional 483,952 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in NN by 15,147.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 279,632 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 277,798 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NN by 291.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,500 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 273,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in NN by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 3,003,800 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 228,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company's stock.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc NASDAQ: NNBR is a diversified industrial manufacturing company specializing in engineered metal components, powder metal parts and friction materials. Through its subsidiaries, the company develops and produces precision-rolled products for powertrain and chassis applications, engineered friction products for brake and transmission systems, and various metal powders used in automotive, industrial and energy markets. Its offerings span a wide range of component sizes and complexity, from thin‐gauge strips for hybrid and electric vehicle applications to high‐volume sintered parts for commercial and consumer products.

The company's operations are organized into three business segments.

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