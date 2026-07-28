Sidoti Has Positive Estimate for Scholastic Q1 Earnings

Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL - Free Report) - Analysts at Sidoti boosted their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for Scholastic in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 24th. Sidoti analyst B. Mccarthy now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($3.12). The consensus estimate for Scholastic's current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Scholastic's Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at ($3.31) EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and Q4 2028 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

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Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.06 million. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 3.58%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

SCHL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Scholastic in a report on Thursday, June 18th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on shares of Scholastic from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Scholastic from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Scholastic from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $42.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Scholastic

Scholastic Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $886.12 million, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. Scholastic has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $48.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.04.

Scholastic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Scholastic's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Scholastic's payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Scholastic by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,981 shares of the company's stock worth $47,230,000 after acquiring an additional 59,017 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 879.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,159,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,880 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 797,878 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,641,000 after purchasing an additional 31,427 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 668,904 shares of the company's stock worth $19,820,000 after purchasing an additional 76,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 424,973 shares of the company's stock worth $12,592,000 after purchasing an additional 154,668 shares in the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Scholastic

Here are the key news stories impacting Scholastic this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scholastic’s book-fair business showed momentum, while cost controls provided support. These trends may help limit downside if the company can convert improved activity into stronger margins. SCHL Q2 Deep Dive: Guidance Cut Despite Book Fair Momentum and Cost Controls

Scholastic’s book-fair business showed momentum, while cost controls provided support. These trends may help limit downside if the company can convert improved activity into stronger margins. Positive Sentiment: Sidoti made small improvements to its EPS forecasts for the first quarters of fiscal 2027 and 2028, forecasting losses of $3.11 and $3.31 per share, respectively, compared with prior estimates of $3.12 and $3.48. The revisions suggest slightly better expectations for those periods, although both remain loss-making. Sidoti Weighs in on Scholastic's Q2 Earnings

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation NASDAQ: SCHL is a global company dedicated to children's publishing, education technology and distribution services. The company's core business encompasses three primary segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Technology, and International operations. Through its publishing arm, Scholastic produces and distributes a wide range of children's books, novels, nonfiction titles and classroom magazines under well-known imprints such as Scholastic Press, Graphix and Chicken House.

Further Reading

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