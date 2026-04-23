Sidoti Has Positive Forecast for NeoVolta Q3 Earnings

NeoVolta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV - Free Report) - Research analysts at Sidoti boosted their Q3 2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of NeoVolta in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sidoti analyst S. Ferazani now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for NeoVolta's current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for NeoVolta's FY2029 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen cut NeoVolta from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Zacks Research raised NeoVolta to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of NeoVolta in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEOV

NeoVolta Stock Up 5.5%

NEOV opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.15 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of -0.66. NeoVolta has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $7.13.

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. NeoVolta had a negative return on equity of 284.92% and a negative net margin of 54.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeoVolta

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sovran Advisors LLC increased its stake in NeoVolta by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 457,687 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 225,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in NeoVolta by 4,929.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,736 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 14,443 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in NeoVolta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NeoVolta by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NeoVolta by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,988 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 47,521 shares in the last quarter. 5.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More NeoVolta News

Here are the key news stories impacting NeoVolta this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sidoti raised several forward EPS forecasts in a new research note, increasing their Q3 2028 estimate to $0.05 (from $0.02) and boosting FY2029 to $0.55 (from $0.47). The upward revisions signal an improving outlook and a clearer path to sustained profitability, which can attract investors focused on recovery/growth. MarketBeat Sidoti Note

Sidoti raised several forward EPS forecasts in a new research note, increasing their Q3 2028 estimate to $0.05 (from $0.02) and boosting FY2029 to $0.55 (from $0.47). The upward revisions signal an improving outlook and a clearer path to sustained profitability, which can attract investors focused on recovery/growth. Positive Sentiment: Sidoti’s modeling shows a transition from multi-year losses (FY2026–FY2027) to modest positive EPS in FY2028 and larger profits in FY2029 (their reports list FY2028 ~ $0.02 and FY2029 rising to $0.47–$0.55 across updates). That multi-year improvement narrative supports risk-on positioning for investors betting on a turnaround. MarketBeat Sidoti Estimates

Sidoti’s modeling shows a transition from multi-year losses (FY2026–FY2027) to modest positive EPS in FY2028 and larger profits in FY2029 (their reports list FY2028 ~ $0.02 and FY2029 rising to $0.47–$0.55 across updates). That multi-year improvement narrative supports risk-on positioning for investors betting on a turnaround. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded NeoVolta to a "Hold." The change is a modest rating lift (not a buy), which removes some downside pressure from more negative recommendations but is not a strong buy signal. Zacks Upgrade

Zacks Research upgraded NeoVolta to a "Hold." The change is a modest rating lift (not a buy), which removes some downside pressure from more negative recommendations but is not a strong buy signal. Negative Sentiment: NeoVolta remains unprofitable in the near term: consensus for the current fiscal year is about ($0.53) EPS and the company recently missed quarterly EPS expectations. Ongoing negative margins and short-term losses keep execution and cash-flow risk elevated, which can limit enthusiasm despite the positive revisions. MarketBeat Financials

NeoVolta Company Profile

NeoVolta, Inc is a clean-energy technology company that designs, manufactures and markets integrated battery storage systems for residential and light-commercial applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hardware and software solutions aimed at enhancing the value of rooftop solar installations, providing backup power and enabling homeowners to optimize time-of-use rate plans. NeoVolta's modular approach to energy storage allows customers to scale capacity to match their changing needs.

The company's flagship product family combines lithium-ion battery modules, a hybrid inverter and an energy management platform under a single enclosure.

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