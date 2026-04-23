Sidoti Has Positive Outlook for Pitney Bowes FY2026 Earnings

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Sidoti raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pitney Bowes in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sidoti analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Pitney Bowes' current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Pitney Bowes' Q3 2027 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $477.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.47 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 7.65%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.600 EPS.

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PBI has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on Pitney Bowes from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research downgraded Pitney Bowes from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Read Our Latest Report on PBI

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.39. Pitney Bowes has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $15.57.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Pitney Bowes's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pitney Bowes news, Director Brent D. Rosenthal purchased 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $40,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $91,980. The trade was a 80.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kurt James Wolf sold 39,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $444,697.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 539,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,011,344.52. The trade was a 6.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 503,108 shares of company stock valued at $5,355,063 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pitney Bowes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBI. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 246.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,197,189 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $44,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,689 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 89.5% in the third quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 3,364,466 shares of the technology company's stock worth $38,389,000 after buying an additional 1,588,579 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the first quarter worth $16,403,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,630,801 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,808,000 after buying an additional 988,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 2,724.6% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 836,071 shares of the technology company's stock worth $9,540,000 after buying an additional 806,471 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc NYSE: PBI is an American technology company that specializes in shipping, mailing, and e-commerce solutions. Founded in 1920 by Walter Bowes and Arthur Pitney, the company pioneered postage meter technology and has since evolved to offer a broad portfolio of hardware, software, and services designed to streamline physical and digital communications. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Pitney Bowes leverages a century of expertise to serve enterprises, small businesses, and government agencies around the globe.

The company's core offerings span mailing and shipping equipment, including postage meters, folder inserters, and address verification systems, alongside integrated software platforms for customer information management, data analytics, and location intelligence.

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