Sidoti Issues Negative Forecast for Conduent Earnings

Conduent Inc. (NASDAQ:CNDT - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Sidoti decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Conduent in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Sidoti analyst M. Riddick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Conduent's current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Conduent's Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $723.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $746.67 million. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 5.04%.

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A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNDT. Wall Street Zen upgraded Conduent from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Conduent in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded Conduent to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on Conduent

Conduent Trading Down 3.4%

NASDAQ CNDT opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.43. Conduent has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business's fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72.

Insider Activity at Conduent

In other news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $72,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harshavardhan V. Agadi acquired 117,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $182,674.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 337,099 shares in the company, valued at $525,874.44. This trade represents a 53.23% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have bought 337,099 shares of company stock worth $499,974. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conduent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Conduent by 28,720.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 14,360 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Conduent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Conduent by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Conduent in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Conduent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Conduent

Here are the key news stories impacting Conduent this week:

Positive Sentiment: Conduent beat Q1 2026 EPS expectations, reporting a loss of $0.07 per share versus the $0.19 loss Wall Street expected, which suggests performance was better than feared. Conduent Incorporated Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Conduent beat Q1 2026 EPS expectations, reporting a loss of $0.07 per share versus the $0.19 loss Wall Street expected, which suggests performance was better than feared. Positive Sentiment: Noble Financial upgraded Conduent to strong-buy , which may support the stock by signaling improving analyst confidence. Zacks.com report

Noble Financial upgraded Conduent to , which may support the stock by signaling improving analyst confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Sidoti raised its FY2026 EPS estimate slightly to ($0.43) from ($0.45) , a small improvement, but still below profitability. MarketBeat CNDT coverage

Sidoti raised its FY2026 EPS estimate slightly to from , a small improvement, but still below profitability. Negative Sentiment: Sidoti lowered multiple forward EPS estimates for Conduent, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, and FY2027, indicating analysts expect continued losses and slower earnings recovery. MarketBeat CNDT coverage

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated is a global provider of diversified business process services with a focus on delivering digital platforms and automation solutions. The company serves clients across a variety of industries including healthcare, transportation, public sector, financial services and human resources. By combining technology-enabled services with data analytics and artificial intelligence, Conduent helps organizations streamline operations, enhance customer experiences and improve overall efficiency.

Key offerings from Conduent encompass customer engagement and transaction processing, digital payment solutions, eligibility and enrollment services for health and welfare programs, and workforce management tools.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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