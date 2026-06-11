Sidoti Issues Optimistic Forecast for STRL Earnings

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Sidoti raised their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Sterling Infrastructure in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 10th. Sidoti analyst J. Romero now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $4.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.84. The consensus estimate for Sterling Infrastructure's current full-year earnings is $18.22 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Sterling Infrastructure's Q3 2026 earnings at $5.74 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.07 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $18.09 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $7.05 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $8.10 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $6.93 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $26.16 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on STRL. Zacks Research raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $720.67.

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Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $770.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 68.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $657.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Sterling Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $196.76 and a 12 month high of $1,005.68.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $825.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.58 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 35.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS.

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total value of $24,878,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 290,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,590,359.01. This trade represents a 14.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 76.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 81 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 8,000.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6,950.0% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 141 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sterling Infrastructure this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sidoti raised multiple earnings estimates for Sterling, including FY2026 to $18.09 EPS and FY2027 to $26.16 EPS, reinforcing the view that profit growth remains strong. MarketBeat STRL estimate updates

Sidoti raised multiple earnings estimates for Sterling, including FY2026 to $18.09 EPS and FY2027 to $26.16 EPS, reinforcing the view that profit growth remains strong. Positive Sentiment: Analysts also lifted quarterly forecasts for Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, signaling confidence in Sterling’s earnings trajectory. MarketBeat STRL estimate updates

Analysts also lifted quarterly forecasts for Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, signaling confidence in Sterling’s earnings trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains generally upbeat on STRL, with a consensus Buy rating and a published price target near $950, implying analysts still see upside from current levels. Insider Monkey article

Wall Street remains generally upbeat on STRL, with a consensus Buy rating and a published price target near $950, implying analysts still see upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Sterling closed its Stone Ridge Contracting acquisition, expanding its E-Infrastructure site development footprint into the Pacific Northwest and Texas, which could support growth in future revenue and backlog. PR Newswire acquisition release

Sterling closed its Stone Ridge Contracting acquisition, expanding its E-Infrastructure site development footprint into the Pacific Northwest and Texas, which could support growth in future revenue and backlog. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary noted STRL has already had a huge year-to-date rally, which may be encouraging some profit-taking after the stock’s strong run. Zacks article

Recent commentary noted STRL has already had a huge year-to-date rally, which may be encouraging some profit-taking after the stock’s strong run. Neutral Sentiment: The stock also fell sharply in the prior session, suggesting momentum traders may be reacting to volatility rather than a change in fundamentals. Zacks article

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

Further Reading

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