Sidoti Predicts NeoVolta's Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:NEOV)

NeoVolta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Sidoti lowered their Q2 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of NeoVolta in a research report issued on Monday, July 27th. Sidoti analyst S. Ferazani now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for NeoVolta's current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for NeoVolta's Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of NeoVolta in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of NeoVolta in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of NeoVolta to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of NeoVolta in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoVolta has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $9.50.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on NeoVolta

NeoVolta Stock Performance

NEOV stock opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of -1.09. NeoVolta has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $7.13. The stock's fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10.

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. NeoVolta had a negative return on equity of 141.89% and a negative net margin of 63.35%.The firm had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NeoVolta news, EVP Steve Bond purchased 47,000 shares of NeoVolta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $98,230.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 797,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,665,730. The trade was a 6.27% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sovran Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoVolta by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 457,687 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 225,516 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NeoVolta in the 4th quarter valued at about $589,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its position in NeoVolta by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 5,669,083 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,234,000 after buying an additional 169,822 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in NeoVolta during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NeoVolta by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,988 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 47,521 shares during the period. 5.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta, Inc is a clean-energy technology company that designs, manufactures and markets integrated battery storage systems for residential and light-commercial applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hardware and software solutions aimed at enhancing the value of rooftop solar installations, providing backup power and enabling homeowners to optimize time-of-use rate plans. NeoVolta's modular approach to energy storage allows customers to scale capacity to match their changing needs.

The company's flagship product family combines lithium-ion battery modules, a hybrid inverter and an energy management platform under a single enclosure.

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