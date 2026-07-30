Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Sets New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $163.03 and last traded at $162.83, with a volume of 36364 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.63.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIEGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Siemens from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Barclays reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Siemens from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SIEGY

Siemens Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $254.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.53.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.13). Siemens had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $23.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 billion. Siemens has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.228-6.461 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Siemens AG will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens AG is a German multinational conglomerate headquartered in Munich that develops and sells infrastructure and industrial technology. The company's activities cover a broad range of engineering and technology solutions, including industrial automation and control systems, software for product lifecycle and factory automation, building and energy management systems, and transportation solutions such as rolling stock and rail signaling. Siemens serves industrial, commercial and public-sector customers with products and turnkey systems as well as lifecycle services and digital solutions.

Siemens operates through multiple business units that emphasize digitalization, electrification and automation across industries.

Further Reading

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