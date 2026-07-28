Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY - Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.55 and traded as low as $155.17. Siemens shares last traded at $156.15, with a volume of 133,150 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIEGY. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Siemens from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. HSBC upgraded Siemens from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an "underweight" rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Siemens

Siemens Stock Up 1.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $244.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.38. The business's 50 day moving average is $155.55 and its 200 day moving average is $146.44.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.13). Siemens had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 9.68%.The business had revenue of $23.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 billion. Siemens has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.228-6.461 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Siemens AG will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Siemens

Siemens AG is a German multinational conglomerate headquartered in Munich that develops and sells infrastructure and industrial technology. The company's activities cover a broad range of engineering and technology solutions, including industrial automation and control systems, software for product lifecycle and factory automation, building and energy management systems, and transportation solutions such as rolling stock and rail signaling. Siemens serves industrial, commercial and public-sector customers with products and turnkey systems as well as lifecycle services and digital solutions.

Siemens operates through multiple business units that emphasize digitalization, electrification and automation across industries.

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