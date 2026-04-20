Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Receives Average Recommendation of "Buy" from Analysts

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Buy" by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SIA shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd.

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Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of SIA opened at C$23.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.59, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.51. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of C$16.25 and a twelve month high of C$23.97. The firm's 50 day moving average price is C$22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.15. The firm has a market cap of C$2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of C$278.45 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.4595351 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sienna Senior Living Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Sienna Senior Living's payout ratio is presently 191.02%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc TSX: SIA offers a full range of senior living options, including independent living, assisted living and memory care under its Aspira retirement brand, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna's approximately 15,000 employees are passionate about cultivating happiness in daily life.

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