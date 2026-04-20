Free Trial
→ Nobody Understands Why Trump Is Invading Iran (here’s the answer) (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Receives Average Recommendation of "Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Sienna Senior Living logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Analysts give Sienna Senior Living an average "Buy" rating (8 firms: 6 buys, 1 hold, 1 strong buy) with a 1‑year average price target of C$25.50, and several brokers (CIBC, Desjardins, BMO, RBC, Scotiabank) recently raised targets into the C$25–26 range.
  • The company declared a monthly dividend of $0.078 (ex‑dividend April 30, payable May 15), representing an annualized yield of 4.0% but a high payout ratio of about 191%, indicating dividends exceed current earnings.
  • Sienna opened at C$23.16 (12‑month range C$16.25–C$23.97), has a C$2.30B market cap and a P/E of 47.3; it reported quarterly EPS of C$0.14 on C$278.45M revenue, with analysts forecasting ~C$0.46 EPS for the fiscal year.
  • Five stocks we like better than Sienna Senior Living.

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Buy" by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SIA shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of SIA opened at C$23.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.59, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.51. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of C$16.25 and a twelve month high of C$23.97. The firm's 50 day moving average price is C$22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.15. The firm has a market cap of C$2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of C$278.45 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.4595351 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sienna Senior Living Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Sienna Senior Living's payout ratio is presently 191.02%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sienna Senior Living Inc TSX: SIA offers a full range of senior living options, including independent living, assisted living and memory care under its Aspira retirement brand, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna's approximately 15,000 employees are passionate about cultivating happiness in daily life.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Sienna Senior Living Right Now?

Before you consider Sienna Senior Living, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sienna Senior Living wasn't on the list.

While Sienna Senior Living currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of ten stocks that are set to soar in 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and other economic uncertainty. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Bridget Bennett | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines