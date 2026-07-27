Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12), Zacks reports. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 12.67%.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts: Sign Up

Sierra Bancorp Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $38.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $505.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.05. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $43.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Sierra Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Sierra Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sierra Bancorp

In other Sierra Bancorp news, CFO Christopher G. Treece sold 10,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $381,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,095 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,492,647.10. The trade was a 20.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vonn R. Christenson sold 3,947 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $150,183.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 189 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,191.45. The trade was a 95.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $954,108. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,624 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 22,779 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,318 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,859 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,309 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSRR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $37.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sierra Bancorp

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp NASDAQ: BSRR is a bank holding company headquartered in Porterville, California. The company operates through its banking subsidiary, offering a full suite of financial services to individual and commercial clients. With a community-focused approach, Sierra Bancorp emphasizes relationship banking and local market expertise.

Its core business activities include deposit-taking and lending. On the deposit side, Sierra Bancorp provides checking, savings, money market and certificate of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sierra Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sierra Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While Sierra Bancorp currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here