Sight Sciences (SGHT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.15) per share and revenue of $21.6940 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.83% and a negative return on equity of 52.34%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.46 million. On average, analysts expect Sight Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Sight Sciences Stock Up 1.6%

SGHT stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,464. Sight Sciences has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average of $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sight Sciences news, CTO David Badawi sold 7,418 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $40,873.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,982,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,925,624.72. This represents a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy B. Hayden sold 12,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $70,158.83. Following the transaction, the insider owned 357,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,273.87. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,566 shares of company stock worth $318,827. Insiders own 30.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Sight Sciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Sight Sciences by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,380 shares of the company's stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Sight Sciences by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,355 shares of the company's stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Sight Sciences by 32.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,665 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 303,634 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 99.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,579 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SGHT shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sight Sciences from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $5.15 to $6.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SGHT

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences, Inc is a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing minimally invasive treatments for chronic eye diseases. The company's flagship products include the OMNI® Surgical System, designed to address multiple points of resistance in the eye's natural drainage pathways to lower intraocular pressure in glaucoma patients, and the TearCare® System, a wearable device for treating meibomian gland dysfunction and dry eye disease through targeted thermal pulsation therapy.

Since its founding in 2012 and subsequent listing on the NASDAQ under the ticker SGHT, Sight Sciences has pursued a strategy of combining research-driven product development with a direct sales force model.

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