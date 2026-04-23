Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

SILA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sila Realty Trust from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Freedom Capital downgraded Sila Realty Trust from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $28.00 price target on Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

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Institutional Trading of Sila Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,347 shares of the company's stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,496 shares of the company's stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 90.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 36,902 shares of the company's stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Sila Realty Trust stock opened at $30.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 0.19. Sila Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $30.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $50.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $50.26 million. Sila Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 16.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sila Realty Trust will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sila Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Sila Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 275.86%.

About Sila Realty Trust

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams. Our portfolio comprises high quality tenants in geographically diverse facilities, which are positioned to capitalize on the dynamic delivery of healthcare to patients.

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