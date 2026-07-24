Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SLGN shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Silgan from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Silgan from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Silgan from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Silgan

Silgan Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $45.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company's 50 day moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day moving average is $42.40. Silgan has a twelve month low of $35.68 and a twelve month high of $56.27.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Silgan had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 4.31%.The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Silgan has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.920-1.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.730-3.930 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Silgan's payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silgan

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,274,095 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $374,395,000 after buying an additional 1,676,760 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 25.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,604,993 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $241,071,000 after buying an additional 1,148,044 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Silgan by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,893,768 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $189,871,000 after purchasing an additional 505,813 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Silgan by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,646,093 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $197,545,000 after buying an additional 23,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,400,088 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $137,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,028 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc NYSE: SLGN is a leading supplier of rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods manufacturers. The company's core business activities center on the design, production and distribution of metal and plastic containers, closures and dispense systems. Silgan serves a broad array of end markets, including food and beverage, home and personal care, health care and industrial products, providing both standard and custom packaging formats.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Silgan has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to establish a global manufacturing footprint.

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