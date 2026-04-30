Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Given New $47.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the industrial products company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target points to a potential upside of 15.74% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SLGN. Weiss Ratings lowered Silgan from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Silgan from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Silgan from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a $46.00 target price on Silgan and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $51.78.

Get Silgan alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Silgan

Silgan Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of Silgan stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.61. 1,507,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,668. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.22. Silgan has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $57.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.89.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Silgan had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 4.45%.The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Silgan has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.920-1.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.730-3.930 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silgan

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Silgan by 2,525.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Silgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 627.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,084 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company's stock.

Key Silgan News

Here are the key news stories impacting Silgan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — Silgan reported $0.78 EPS vs. consensus $0.74 and revenue of $1.56B (up 6.4% YoY), demonstrating underlying demand and margin resilience; investors likely viewed the beat as a catalyst for the share uptick. Business Wire: Q1 Results

Q1 results beat expectations — Silgan reported $0.78 EPS vs. consensus $0.74 and revenue of $1.56B (up 6.4% YoY), demonstrating underlying demand and margin resilience; investors likely viewed the beat as a catalyst for the share uptick. Positive Sentiment: RBC raised its price target from $48 to $49 (sector perform), indicating some incremental analyst optimism on valuation and supporting tone in the tape. Benzinga: RBC PT Raise

RBC raised its price target from $48 to $49 (sector perform), indicating some incremental analyst optimism on valuation and supporting tone in the tape. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance largely in line with Street — Silgan set Q2 EPS guidance of $0.92–$1.02 and FY26 EPS guidance of $3.73–$3.93; ranges include consensus numbers, which tempers both upside surprises and downside risk. Business Wire: Guidance

Guidance largely in line with Street — Silgan set Q2 EPS guidance of $0.92–$1.02 and FY26 EPS guidance of $3.73–$3.93; ranges include consensus numbers, which tempers both upside surprises and downside risk. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings-call transcript and analyst coverage notes posted (useful for due diligence) — investors can review the call transcript for management comments on volumes, pricing and cost trends. Seeking Alpha: Q1 Call Transcript

Earnings-call transcript and analyst coverage notes posted (useful for due diligence) — investors can review the call transcript for management comments on volumes, pricing and cost trends. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup cut its price target from $56 to $54 (still a buy) — a downward revision to targets from a major bank can cap near-term upside expectations even though the rating remains positive. Benzinga: Citi PT Cut

Citigroup cut its price target from $56 to $54 (still a buy) — a downward revision to targets from a major bank can cap near-term upside expectations even though the rating remains positive. Negative Sentiment: Truist trimmed its target from $54 to $52 while keeping a buy rating — another modest target cut that partly offsets the positive reaction to the beat and signals some analyst caution on valuation or forward momentum. Benzinga: Truist PT Cut The Fly

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc NYSE: SLGN is a leading supplier of rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods manufacturers. The company's core business activities center on the design, production and distribution of metal and plastic containers, closures and dispense systems. Silgan serves a broad array of end markets, including food and beverage, home and personal care, health care and industrial products, providing both standard and custom packaging formats.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Silgan has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to establish a global manufacturing footprint.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Silgan, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Silgan wasn't on the list.

While Silgan currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here