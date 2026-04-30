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Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Silgan logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Royal Bank of Canada raised Silgan's price target to $49.00, implying about a 20.6% upside from the prior close; analysts overall view the stock as a "Moderate Buy" with a consensus target of $52.67 (six Buys, five Holds).
  • Q1 results beat estimates — Silgan reported $0.78 EPS vs. $0.74 expected and $1.56B revenue vs. $1.51B, with revenue up 6.4% year-over-year, and issued Q2 EPS guidance of $0.92–$1.02 and FY2026 guidance of $3.73–$3.93 (roughly in line with Street).
  • Shares and valuation — the stock traded at $40.62 (up 2.7%), with a market cap of about $4.29B, a P/E of ~15.1, and institutions owning roughly 70% of the shares.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Silgan.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "sector perform" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target points to a potential upside of 20.63% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Silgan in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Silgan from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SLGN

Silgan Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of SLGN traded up $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $40.62. The company's stock had a trading volume of 363,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,914. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $42.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.89. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $57.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Silgan has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.920-1.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.730-3.930 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Silgan by 2,525.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Silgan by 627.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S increased its stake in Silgan by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Silgan by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,084 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Silgan

Here are the key news stories impacting Silgan this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat estimates — Silgan reported EPS of $0.78 vs. consensus $0.74 and revenue of $1.56B vs. $1.51B, driven by year-over-year revenue growth and stronger-than-expected top-line performance. Silgan Announces First Quarter 2026 Results
  • Positive Sentiment: Profitability metrics show solid returns — Q1 net margin (~4.45%) and return on equity (~17.9%) underscore operating leverage in the quarter, supporting investor confidence in cash generation and margins. Silgan Q1 Earnings Snapshot / MarketBeat
  • Neutral Sentiment: Guidance largely in line with expectations — Silgan set Q2 EPS guidance at $0.920–$1.020 (consensus ~$0.97) and FY 2026 at $3.73–$3.93 (consensus ~$3.75). The ranges overlap Street estimates, so guidance is not a clear positive surprise but removes a major downside risk. Silgan Announces First Quarter 2026 Results
  • Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript available — Management commentary and Q&A (transcript) will be important for color on input-cost trends, contract packaging demand, and working-capital outlook. Investors can review the call for incremental guidance detail. SLGN Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
  • Negative Sentiment: Analyst target trimmed — Truist cut its price target from $54 to $52 but kept a "buy" rating; that narrows near-term upside even as the buy endorsement supports the shares. Benzinga

Silgan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc NYSE: SLGN is a leading supplier of rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods manufacturers. The company's core business activities center on the design, production and distribution of metal and plastic containers, closures and dispense systems. Silgan serves a broad array of end markets, including food and beverage, home and personal care, health care and industrial products, providing both standard and custom packaging formats.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Silgan has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to establish a global manufacturing footprint.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Silgan (NYSE:SLGN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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