Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.730-3.930 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Silgan also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.920-1.020 EPS.

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Silgan Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.91. Silgan has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $57.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 4.45%.The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Silgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.900 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Silgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Silgan's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Silgan from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Silgan from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Silgan in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SLGN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silgan

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Silgan by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,274,095 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $374,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,760 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Silgan by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,604,993 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $241,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,044 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Silgan by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,387,955 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $177,144,000 after purchasing an additional 647,558 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Silgan by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,646,093 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $197,545,000 after purchasing an additional 23,734 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silgan by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,400,088 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $137,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,028 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc NYSE: SLGN is a leading supplier of rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods manufacturers. The company's core business activities center on the design, production and distribution of metal and plastic containers, closures and dispense systems. Silgan serves a broad array of end markets, including food and beverage, home and personal care, health care and industrial products, providing both standard and custom packaging formats.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Silgan has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to establish a global manufacturing footprint.

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