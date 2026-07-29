Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.01, but opened at $45.09. Silgan shares last traded at $42.3190, with a volume of 233,966 shares trading hands.

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Silgan News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Silgan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Silgan reported second-quarter 2026 earnings of $0.98 per share , surpassing the $0.96 analyst consensus. Revenue increased 6.8% year over year , also beating expectations, which indicates continued sales growth. Silgan Holdings Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Silgan reported second-quarter 2026 earnings of , surpassing the $0.96 analyst consensus. Revenue increased , also beating expectations, which indicates continued sales growth. Positive Sentiment: Full-year 2026 EPS guidance is $3.73–$3.93, with a midpoint slightly above the $3.80 consensus estimate. The company also maintained a full-year outlook consistent with analysts’ expectations. Silgan Holdings Earnings and Guidance

Full-year 2026 EPS guidance is $3.73–$3.93, with a midpoint slightly above the $3.80 consensus estimate. The company also maintained a full-year outlook consistent with analysts’ expectations. Neutral Sentiment: An analyst price-target consensus of $53.00 suggests potential upside from recent trading levels, although the target is not a company-specific announcement and may not reflect the latest results. Analysts Set Silgan Holdings Target Price at $53.00

An analyst price-target consensus of suggests potential upside from recent trading levels, although the target is not a company-specific announcement and may not reflect the latest results. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter EPS fell from $1.01 in the year-earlier period to $0.98, despite the revenue increase. This suggests margin or operating-profit pressure and likely contributed to the negative investor reaction. Silgan Q2 Earnings Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Second-quarter EPS fell from in the year-earlier period to $0.98, despite the revenue increase. This suggests margin or operating-profit pressure and likely contributed to the negative investor reaction. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter EPS guidance of $1.21–$1.31 brackets the $1.28 consensus, leaving limited room for an upside surprise and signaling a potentially softer near-term earnings trajectory.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLGN. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Silgan from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Silgan in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $53.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Silgan

Silgan Stock Down 11.4%

The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 4.31%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Silgan's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Silgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.730-3.930 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.210-1.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Silgan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Silgan by 2,525.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Silgan by 627.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S boosted its stake in Silgan by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Silgan by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,084 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc NYSE: SLGN is a leading supplier of rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods manufacturers. The company's core business activities center on the design, production and distribution of metal and plastic containers, closures and dispense systems. Silgan serves a broad array of end markets, including food and beverage, home and personal care, health care and industrial products, providing both standard and custom packaging formats.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Silgan has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to establish a global manufacturing footprint.

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