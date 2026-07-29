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Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Silgan logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Silgan guided for Q3 2026 EPS of $1.21–$1.31, compared with analysts’ consensus estimate of $1.28, and set full-year 2026 EPS guidance at $3.73–$3.93.
  • The company’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with EPS of $0.78 versus the $0.74 consensus and revenue of $1.56 billion, up 6.4% year over year.
  • Analysts maintain a Moderate Buy consensus on SLGN, with an average price target of $53; Silgan also pays a quarterly dividend of $0.21, yielding about 1.7%.
  • Five stocks we like better than Silgan.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.210-1.310 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Silgan also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.730-3.930 EPS.

Silgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLGN opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. Silgan has a twelve month low of $35.68 and a twelve month high of $55.92. The stock's 50 day moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average is $42.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Silgan had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Silgan's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLGN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Silgan from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Silgan from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SLGN

Institutional Trading of Silgan

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Silgan by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,322 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Silgan by 4.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Silgan by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,634 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Silgan by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in Silgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silgan

(Get Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc NYSE: SLGN is a leading supplier of rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods manufacturers. The company's core business activities center on the design, production and distribution of metal and plastic containers, closures and dispense systems. Silgan serves a broad array of end markets, including food and beverage, home and personal care, health care and industrial products, providing both standard and custom packaging formats.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Silgan has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to establish a global manufacturing footprint.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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