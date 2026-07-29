Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $23.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 million. Silicom had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%.

Here are the key takeaways from Silicom's conference call:

Q2 revenue rose 59% year over year to $23.8 million , exceeding the company’s $20 million–$21 million outlook. Management attributed the acceleration to broad-based growth across its core Edge systems, SmartNIC, FPGA, adapter, and acceleration product lines.

, exceeding the company’s $20 million–$21 million outlook. Management attributed the acceleration to broad-based growth across its core Edge systems, SmartNIC, FPGA, adapter, and acceleration product lines. Silicom raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $93 million–$95 million , up from $82 million–$83 million previously, and expects Q3 revenue of $25 million–$26 million. The company also now expects to return to quarterly non-GAAP profitability in the second half of 2026.

Silicom raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to , up from $82 million–$83 million previously, and expects Q3 revenue of $25 million–$26 million. The company also now expects to return to quarterly non-GAAP profitability in the second half of 2026. The company secured seven design wins through midyear, already reaching the low end of its full-year target of seven to nine. Recent wins include a white-label switching opportunity with approximately $5 million in annual potential, a custom server adapter expected to bring a customer’s 2027 business to nearly $10 million, and a post-quantum cryptography solution with anticipated annual deployment of about $3 million.

The company secured seven design wins through midyear, already reaching the low end of its full-year target of seven to nine. Recent wins include a white-label switching opportunity with approximately $5 million in annual potential, a custom server adapter expected to bring a customer’s 2027 business to nearly $10 million, and a post-quantum cryptography solution with anticipated annual deployment of about $3 million. AI inference is emerging as a potential new growth engine, with production orders, customer evaluations, and development of a bespoke inference solution underway. Management expects AI inference to contribute approximately $3 million–$4 million of revenue in 2026, with substantially greater potential in 2027.

AI inference is emerging as a potential new growth engine, with production orders, customer evaluations, and development of a bespoke inference solution underway. Management expects AI inference to contribute approximately $3 million–$4 million of revenue in 2026, with substantially greater potential in 2027. Silicom ended June with $107 million in working capital and marketable securities, including $55 million in cash and highly rated securities and no debt. Inventory reached $71 million as the company intentionally stocked components to support growth and mitigate extended memory-chip lead times; management also said its active shelf registration preserves flexibility for future working-capital or AI-related funding needs.

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Silicom Stock Performance

SILC traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.33. The stock had a trading volume of 270,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,387. Silicom has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $52.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.28 and a 200 day moving average of $30.57. The company has a market cap of $203.14 million, a P/E ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Yuval Karp sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Castiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 29,438 shares of company stock worth $1,334,244 in the last 90 days. 25.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Silicom

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SILC. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Silicom by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,670 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Silicom during the 4th quarter valued at $3,306,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Silicom by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,155 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Silicom during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,492 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Silicom from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Silicom

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd. is an Israel‐based provider of advanced networking infrastructure products designed to enhance data throughput, security, and functionality in enterprise, cloud, telecommunications, and edge‐computing environments. The company develops and manufactures a range of network interface cards (NICs), specialized adapters, and turnkey network appliances that support high‐performance packet processing, encryption, compression, and traffic optimization. Silicom's solutions are engineered to offload complex network functions from central processing units, enabling customers to achieve greater efficiency, reliability, and scalability in their data centers.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Lod, Israel, Silicom has grown from a niche hardware developer into a global supplier of connectivity and networking solutions.

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