Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Expected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Silicon Laboratories to post earnings of $0.67 per share and revenue of $227.9920 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 6.13%.The firm had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Silicon Laboratories to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Silicon Laboratories Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of SLAB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.34. 8,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,749. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.86 and a beta of 1.36. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $115.50 and a 12-month high of $220.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 8,024 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total value of $1,739,843.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 80,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,458,934.77. The trade was a 9.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 121.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 496 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 75.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Growth Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $130,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $177.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLAB

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories NASDAQ: SLAB is a global semiconductor company that develops high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, wireless system-on-chips (SoCs), microcontrollers, and radio frequency (RF) solutions. Its product portfolio is tailored to support the Internet of Things (IoT), infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer electronics, automotive, and energy markets. By combining silicon, software, and tools, Silicon Labs aims to accelerate development cycles and deliver low-power, highly integrated solutions that address demanding application requirements.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Silicon Labs has grown into a multinational organization with engineering and sales operations across North America, Europe, and Asia.

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