Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC) Trading Down 2.2% - Should You Sell?

Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.26 and last traded at $9.27. Approximately 48,783 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 343% from the average daily volume of 11,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

Get SSIC alerts: Sign Up

Silver Spike Investment Trading Down 2.2%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $57.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.28.

About Silver Spike Investment

Silver Spike Investment Corporation is a blank check company incorporated in Delaware. Its units trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol SSIC. As a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Silver Spike Investment does not engage in commercial operations of its own.

The company's primary focus is to identify and acquire one or more businesses or assets through mergers, capital stock exchanges, asset acquisitions, stock purchases, reorganizations or similar business combinations.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Silver Spike Investment, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Silver Spike Investment wasn't on the list.

While Silver Spike Investment currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here