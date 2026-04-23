Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC) Trading Down 2.2% - Should You Sell?

Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.26 and last traded at $9.27. Approximately 48,783 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 343% from the average daily volume of 11,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.
Silver Spike Investment Trading Down 2.2%
The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $57.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.28.
About Silver Spike Investment
(Get Free Report
)
Silver Spike Investment Corporation is a blank check company incorporated in Delaware. Its units trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol SSIC. As a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Silver Spike Investment does not engage in commercial operations of its own.
The company's primary focus is to identify and acquire one or more businesses or assets through mergers, capital stock exchanges, asset acquisitions, stock purchases, reorganizations or similar business combinations.
Read More
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider Silver Spike Investment, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Silver Spike Investment wasn't on the list.
While Silver Spike Investment currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
We are about to experience the greatest A.I. boom in stock market history...
Thanks to a pivotal economic catalyst, specific tech stocks will skyrocket just like they did during the "dot com" boom in the 1990s.
That’s why, we’ve hand-selected 7 tiny tech disruptor stocks positioned to surge.
Right now, we’re staring down the barrel of a true once-in-a-lifetime moment. As an investment opportunity, this kind of breakthrough doesn't come along every day.
- The first pick is a tiny under-the-radar A.I. stock that's trading for just $3.00. This company already has 98 registered patents for cutting-edge voice and sound recognition technology... And has lined up major partnerships with some of the biggest names in the auto, tech, and music industry... plus many more.
- The second pick presents an affordable avenue to bolster EVs and AI development…. Analysts are calling this stock a “buy” right now and predict a high price target of $19.20, substantially more than its current $6 trading price.
- Our final and favorite pick is generating a brand-new kind of AI. It's believed this tech will be bigger than the current well-known leader in this industry… Analysts predict this innovative tech is gearing up to create a tidal wave of new wealth, fueling a $15.7 TRILLION market boom.
And the window to get in on the ground-floor — maximizing profit potential from this expected market surge — is closing quickly...
Simply click the link below to get the names and tickers of the 7 small stocks with potential to make investors very, very happy.
Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
Link copied to clipboard.