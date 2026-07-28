SilverBox Corp IV (NYSE:SBXD) Short Interest Up 109.1% in July

SilverBox Corp IV (NYSE:SBXD - Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 573 shares, an increase of 109.1% from the June 30th total of 274 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,112 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of SilverBox Corp IV in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, SilverBox Corp IV currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SBXD

SilverBox Corp IV Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SBXD remained flat at $10.84 during trading on Tuesday. 530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,723. The firm's fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.73. The firm has a market cap of $275.93 million, a PE ratio of 54.20 and a beta of 0.06. SilverBox Corp IV has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $11.10.

SilverBox Corp IV (NYSE:SBXD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverBox Corp IV

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBox Corp IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBox Corp IV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBox Corp IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Lineage Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in SilverBox Corp IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SilverBox Corp IV during the second quarter worth approximately $603,000.

About SilverBox Corp IV

SilverBox Corp IV is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to raise capital through an initial public offering and to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. As a blank-check vehicle, the company does not engage in any commercial operations until it completes its business combination.

The company was organized under the laws of the State of Delaware and is sponsored by SilverBox Capital Partners, a private investment firm that focuses on partnering with founder-led companies across technology, healthcare, consumer and business services sectors.

Further Reading

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