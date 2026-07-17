Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG - Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.28 and traded as low as $10.10. Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 38,525 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silvercrest Asset Management Group presently has an average rating of "Sell".

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Silvercrest Asset Management Group Trading Down 0.1%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28. The company has a market cap of $120.16 million, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $31.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.85 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.12%. Equities analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.3%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group's payout ratio is presently 280.00%.

Institutional Trading of Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAMG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,030 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,729 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1,200.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,373 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.59% of the company's stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, headquartered in New York City, is an independent registered investment adviser that specializes in delivering customized wealth and asset management solutions for high-net-worth individuals, family offices and institutional clients. Founded in 2002 by senior professionals from leading financial institutions, Silvercrest has built its reputation on a disciplined, research-driven investment process and a commitment to personalized client service.

The firm's core offerings include discretionary and non-discretionary portfolio management across equities, fixed income, hedge funds and alternative investments.

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